Hunting season helping boost economy in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For hunters, the week of Thanksgiving is something they look forward to, along with spending time with family. In West Virginia, deer hunters spend an estimated $239 million on hunting.

Owner of Flat Top Arms, Ronnie Wood, said this is the busiest time of the year.

“It’s our time of the year, it’s not Christmas time, but it’s really good,” Wood said. “And hunting season actually started in August for us because people start getting ready and it makes a big difference it changes our lives.”

Wood said one of his favorite things about hunting is the family traditions and passing it down to the younger generations.

“That’s wonderful, it’s a wonderful thing to see a father sometimes the mother brings a son or a daughter, sometime it’s a uncle, sometime it’s a friend or a godparent, and they want to get a person at least acclimated to going outside and going outdoors,” Wood said.

West Virginia buck firearms season runs from Monday, November 25, through Saturday, December 7.

