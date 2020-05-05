Huntington to give city employees bonus for work amid virus

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — City officials in West Virginia say city employees will get a one-time extra payment for continuing to work with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huntington City Mayor Steve Williams said Monday that $900 will be awarded members of unions representing city police, firefighters, and administrative employees who did not work remotely during the virus outbreak.

A city statement says nearly 285 employees will receive the extra-duty pay in May. Administrative staff who changed their schedule for remote work will receive 50% of the payment.

The more than $200,000 needed for the extra payments will come from the city’s budget.

