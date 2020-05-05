Huntington to give city employees bonus for work amid virus

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — City officials in West Virginia say city employees will get a one-time extra payment for continuing to work with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huntington City Mayor Steve Williams said Monday that $900 will be awarded members of unions representing city police, firefighters, and administrative employees who did not work remotely during the virus outbreak.

A city statement says nearly 285 employees will receive the extra-duty pay in May. Administrative staff who changed their schedule for remote work will receive 50% of the payment.

The more than $200,000 needed for the extra payments will come from the city’s budget.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)