FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville is hosting its annual Memorial Day candlelight vigil on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to remember soldiers who lost their lives defending our country.

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature music, a presentation of the colors by a local boy scout troop, and a Memorial Day devotion from U.S. Air Force Colonel Rosie Smith.

After the devotion, community members can come out and light the candles, and musician Kellie Pittman will play taps.

This is the 11th annual candlelight vigil ceremony at Huse Memorial Park