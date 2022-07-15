DANIELS, WV (WVNS)–A local family is giving back to an organization that helped them in their time of need.

5-month-old Hunter “Rowdey” Williams was born with spina bifida, a congenital disability. His mom and dad, Audrey and Rob Williams of Daniels said when Audrey and Rowdey needed health care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House gave them a home away from home.

Now, the family is asking southern West Virginia to help them support the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati, Ohio by participating in the “Hustle for the House” 5K Fun Run on July 30, 2022.

“We still need some sponsors for the fundraiser,” Audrey Williams said Friday. “A lot of businesses have been donating gift cards and things but we need participants.”

She said those who register by July 23 will get an event T-shirt.

More information is available on Facebook.