OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain Music festival is right around the corner.

The Mountain Music Fest will take place Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3, 2023. To get ready for the event, ACE Adventures Resort is holding their 9th annual Mountain Music Festival Hype Party. It will be held this weekend on Saturday, April 15.

Special Event Coordinator Chris Collin said he is excited about the selection of music line up this year.

“Some local regional bands are going to be coming out to The Lost Paddle at Ace Adventure Resort. They are going to be playing a show for us. Getting everybody excited for Mountain Music Festival,” Collin said.

Tickets for the event will be $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Each person who buys a ticket will be instantly entered in a free drawing for tickets to the Mountain Music Festival in June.

For more info, please visit Mountain Music Festival Hype Party – ACE Adventure Resort (aceraft.com).