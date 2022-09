GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 westbound is closed at exit 156 near Sam Black Church Rd. due to a car fire, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers told 59News there were no injuries and that Rupert Fire Department, Clintondale Fire Department, and White Sulphur Springs Western EMS all responded.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Stick with 59News as more details become available.