RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of Interstate 77 northbound are closed due to a two-car crash near mile marker 37 between Ghent and Beckley.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. on April 13, 2023.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Jan Care EMS, Ghent EMS, Ghent Fire Department and Beaver Fire Department all responded. West Virginia Turnpike Police are investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stick with 59News as we learn more.