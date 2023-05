BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) – Mother’s day is upon us and one organization is recognizing foster moms in our area and helping where they can in the opioid epidemic

I Heart Church in Bradley held a ceremony on Saturday May 13, 2023 to celebrate foster mothers, adoptive mothers, and mothers in recovery for their efforts raising children whose lives were thrown into crisis because of the opioid epidemic.

