I Heart Church hosts Easter Sunday service outside

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– “Coming to church on easter doesn’t saves you, the only thing that saves you is Jesus,” Quinton Ruyan said while preaching.

Many Easter church services looked a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I Heart Church in Mt. Hope hosted their annual Easter service, but not in their church! The congregation met at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

Quinton Runyan is a staff pastor with the church. He said he was happy they could do more than a virtual service this year.

“People were everywhere in their homes and kind of hidden away. So to be able to head out and you can hear the noise behind us and all the things that are going on. There is life and fellowship and I’m just grateful again for the opportunity,” Runyan continued.

Pastors usually see a spike in attendance at Easter Services. That’s why Runyan said they needed a new venue to hold the service safely.

Tim Epling is the general manager at the stadium. He said when the ministry team called him, he didn’t hesitate to offer up the stadium.

“We want everybody to be able to be apart of what we do here because that is why this stadium was built it just wasn’t for baseball. It was to bring people and the community together. And that is the biggest thing that I am very proud about, the way God is working in our everyday lives,” Epling said.

Runyan focused on the theme of hope as he preached.

“I think people have struggled over the last the past year and people have suffered, and I don’t want people to suffer without hope. We know we are going to have suffering, we suffer lost, and challenges and trials in our lives but we don’t have to do that without hope and without Jesus,” Ruyan continued.