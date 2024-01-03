DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The Resort at Glade Springs will offer ice skating during January 2024.

The Rink will be in the parking lot of Small Talk Cafe. All-day skate passes are available.

The Resort at Glade Springs will offer the final weekend of The Holiday Lights Trail during the second weekend of January, according to Ashley Long, creative director for The Resort at Glade Springs.

Long invited the public to skate and to visit the trail.

“It’s a synthetic ice rink, but it’s the best that you can get. We’re going to be open Thursday through Sundays the next three weeks,” she said on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. “For the Holiday Light Trail, this is our last weekend. We’re open Thursday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’ve got to come out and take a look. It’s gorgeous.”

More information is available on The Resort at Glade Springs website.