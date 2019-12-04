Icy conditions create slippery slope for senior citizens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With icy conditions during the winter months, senior citizens are at risk for falling.

According to the National Council on Aging, one in four Americans aged 65 or older fall each year. This risk is even more increased when ice covers their driveways or walkways. Tammy Trent, the interim executive director of Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said they try their best to keep their seniors independent. They have bus drivers walk their guests to and from their doors and drop them off under their front door overhang.

“Make sure that you’re wearing protective shoes that will be able to help you when you’re on the ice. We tell our seniors to make sure they are walking with somebody if possible. If there are handrails, make sure you use handrails, those kind of things,” Trent said.

If a senior citizen does fall, they can break a bone or hurt themselves, therefore taking away their independence.