ICYMI: Gov. Justice announces which businesses can reopen during Week 5

CHARLESTON, WV (WV) — Governor Jim Justice is slowly opening West Virginia back up through his West Virginia Strong – The Comeback plan. During his press conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, he announced businesses that are allowed to reopen under Week 5.

As of now the “Safer at Home Order” is still in effect.

Week Five businesses are scheduled reopen on Wednesday, May 26, 2020.

Other Week Five businesses can begin to open on Saturday, May 30, 2020.