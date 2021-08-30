Flash Flooding in parts of Wyoming and McDowell Counties

HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — Slow moving storms are impacting parts of southern West Virginia. Wyoming County Emergency Services and the National Weather Service released information about flooding in the Hanover, WV on Monday, August 30.

The National Weather Service said four side roads off of Route 52 in Hanover are impassable because

of small streams leaving their banks. The roads that are closed include Lower Muzzle Road, Canebreak Road, Garden Gap Road and North Springs Road are all affected. As of noon on Monday, no homes or businesses have reported any water damage, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding was also reported in Cub Creek near Hanover.

Also in Wyoming County, the Board of Education announced on Monday morning that some students were dismissed from classes early due to flooding. According to a post on their Facebook page, students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m. from Huff Consolidated. Students from the Hanover area who attend Westside High School were dismissed at that time as well. Freshmen Orientation at Westside was also cancelled.

Photo Courtesy: Larry Jackson

Photo Courtesy: Larry Jackson

The Pre-K Open House at Huff Consolidated was also cancelled on Monday. It will be rescheduled for Tuesday at 12:00 p.m., according to the Board of Education.

In McDowell County, Emergency Services said there is water on roadways in parts of Panther, WV. Fire departments are out checking other areas of the county and reporting back to the 911 Center.

Stay with 59News on-air and online for more developments on severe weather.