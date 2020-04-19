Ignite Health Foundation selling at home testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– CEO of Ignite Health Foundation, Marty Lotito, was raised in Bluefield, WV. After his mother passed away in 2018, he founded Ignite Health Foundation to help people with health problems. He now lives in the Nashville area but said he wanted to help people in the Mountain state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He partnered with Tennessee health care companies like Fair Price Labs and CoreMedica to provide FDA approved home test collection kits for the COVID-19 virus.

“What it does it’s a finger stick it collects a drop of blood,” Lotito said. “And with the lab that we are working its a CLIA lab that is CAP Accredited and they are already approved through the FDA because they have been doing this for years.”

People can visit the foundations website and order the at home testing kits to be delivered straight to their home.

“If people are stuck at home then we are giving people a resource that they can use now to determine if they have had the virus.”

Lotito said they have thousands of these testing kits ready to be bought. He said they reached out to several government officials in the Mountain State including Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to try and get funding for those who cannot afford the test and are waiting for a response.