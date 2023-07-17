BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tourism and economic wealth grows when the Jamboree comes to town!

Local Airbnb’s and Hotels see this impact in action as visitors take advantage of being in the area to tour the local hot spots.

This will be the first opportunity for returning visitors of the Jamboree to see the New River Gorge National Park.

A local tour manager tells us the state will benefit from the Jamboree.

“A lot of day visitors that are coming to the area. They will take advantage of our amenities and the parks.”

Places to stay in the area are growing scarce. If you plan a trip to the Mountain State, quick action is needed to book your stay.



The Jamboree will be taking place from July 19th through the 28th.

