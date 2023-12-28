Happy New Year from all of us here at 59News!

Thursday our next system is stuck just towards our west as a blocking high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean bottlenecks the normal flow of our atmosphere. With the tug of war between the two systems take a while to sort out, we enjoy a drier day Thursday with peeks of sunshine at times. A light drizzle is still likely as our western system begins to win the battle, especially later in the day.

Tonight, winds shift more westerly then southwesterly allowing colder air to move in. Highs for the day manage the mid and upper 40s before falling back quickly into the 20s for overnight lows. A few flakes possible for the higher elevations with little accumulations expected.

Friday our upper level low wobbles its way into the region bringing snow showers for the morning before many in the lowlands change over to sleet, rain, and wet snowflakes. In the afternoon hours, snow will find it hard to stick but the highest of elevations through Pocahontas County and the Canaan Valley will start to see snow sticking by the evening hours.

Friday night, snow bands continue to work their way through with most accumulations expected on the higher terrain. Above 2,800 feet, a grassy coating up to 1 inch of snow will blanket elevated surfaces and less traveled roads. Those above 3,500 feet through Pocahontas County can expect 2-3 inches of snow. Overnight, roads will become slick, but if taken slow can still be traveled. Black ice will be a concern as ground temps drop below freezing for overnight travelers.

For most, the impact of the snow won’t be major, but icy roads will certainly slow down your holiday weekend plans. The benefit here is solar energy will still be sufficient to help melt snow during daylight hours. It’s when we lose the sunlight, roads refreeze and patchy ice become a real risk for travelers. With most activity for the holiday weekend happening Sunday night, watch for icy roads to and from your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Saturday morning, snow showers continue in waves around sunrise with temps in the 20s. Again, black ice will be the main concern for those heading out, especially on untreated roads. As the sunrises, temps push their way into the mid and upper 30s for the lowlands. We’ll still have bursts of snow at times, but many will find breaks in between each burst. For the lowlands, little accumulations are expected through the day but the mountains can still pick up an inch or so with what they already received from Friday night. Untraveled roads, secondary roads, and those through mountains will be icy making travel tricky at times. Snow showers fade overnight with temps once again in the 20s.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday we catch a small break with more dry time than not to start. A few clouds with passing flurries still roam the region, but won’t amount to much other than looking pretty. Winds will be slightly elevated making the upper 30s highs feel much colder to bare skin. Wind chills and frost bite worth taking into account for those with outdoor plans.

Sunday night, we look in good shape for parties and festivities. Our next system is slowing down delaying its arrival. Aside from increasing clouds Sunday night, we welcome the New Year at midnight on a dry note. Pre-dawn hours of Monday, a few showers are possible as our next system marches northeast. However, the trends have been a weaker system overall with less available moisture overall.

New Year’s Day, our southern plume of moisture meets up with a weak system from the northwest. The weak nature of the set up suggests we’ll still see a stray shower here or there Monday, but trending with more dry hours than not. For the higher elevation

Tuesday the unsettled pattern continues with cold air stuck in place and passing snow flurries to follow. While not much in the way of moisture is available, a dusting is likely through most of the higher mountain tops with little to none for those off the mountains. Icy conditions can be expected on the roads before and after the sun rises and sets. Highs only manage the upper 30s.

In your extended forecast, things look to quiet down for a short spell heading into the first full weekend of 2024. Sunshine returns to help thaw us out a bit, but temps still swing above and below freezing from daybreak to night fall. Black ice will certainly be a concern, especially as we begin to melt snows during the day and freeze at night. For January, though, it’s pretty tame.

THURSDAY

Iso. drizzle, colder, gloomy. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, mountain accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times AM. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE-SUNDAY

Dry start, snow & rain showers late. Highs in the low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY-MONDAY

Snow showers at times. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

More snow showers, mtn. accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Drier and calmer. Sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Chilly, cold, but dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine early, building clouds late. Highs in the 40s.

