Impact study finds State Fair of WV brings in $13 million to Greenbrier County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In 2011, the State Fair of West Virginia completed an economic impact study. That study found the fair brought in $13 million to Greenbrier County.

This revenue comes from people heading into the area who will be buying gas, staying at hotels, and shopping in Downtown Lewisburg.

Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Valerie Pritt, said last year, local businesses saw the effects of not having that revenue come into the county. Being able to host the fair this year is a relief for everyone.

“That kind of revenue coming in to Greenbrier County really means a lot,” Pritt said. “And the year that we miss that, and that’s based on 2011, the year you missed that revenue coming in, that’s a hard hit for the county.”

Pritt said after a year of not having that revenue, as well as a year of not having valued family traditions revolving around the fair, she thinks this year will hit home for a lot of people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Grandstand Concerts at the State Fair of WV

Click the seating chart for tickets and information