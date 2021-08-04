Impact study finds State Fair of WV brings in $13 million to Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In 2011, the State Fair of West Virginia completed an economic impact study. That study found the fair brought in $13 million to Greenbrier County.

This revenue comes from people heading into the area who will be buying gas, staying at hotels, and shopping in Downtown Lewisburg.

Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Valerie Pritt, said last year, local businesses saw the effects of not having that revenue come into the county. Being able to host the fair this year is a relief for everyone.

“That kind of revenue coming in to Greenbrier County really means a lot,” Pritt said. “And the year that we miss that, and that’s based on 2011, the year you missed that revenue coming in, that’s a hard hit for the county.”

Pritt said after a year of not having that revenue, as well as a year of not having valued family traditions revolving around the fair, she thinks this year will hit home for a lot of people.