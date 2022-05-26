BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The campground at Lake Stephens is getting bigger. County officials said work crews are adding campsites that will invite more visitors to the county park. Raleigh Commission spent around $600,000 to build the new lots. Each will have hook-ups for sewer and water. The county expects the new sites to be finished in August 2022.

We’re in the construction phase of the expansion of the campground at Lake Stephens. This will add 29 full hook-up sites to our campground. There are various sizes of sites. There will e larger ones, there’ll be smaller ones for any size camper, RV, motor home. Molly Williams, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director

Williams added right now, there are 100 RV sites and about 20 campsites.