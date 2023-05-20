BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Workforce West Virginia, Heart of God Ministries, Ross IES and the REACHH Family Resource Center hosted a Community Resource Fair.

Local schools, health organizations, outreach programs and more were all gathered in the basement and parking lot of Heart of God Ministries on Saturday, May 20.

Organizers wanted to ensure everyone in the community had a chance to access healing and self-betterment resources in a relaxed setting and regardless of socioeconomic status.

“We have a segment of society that sometimes feel left out, that they can’t access certain things,” said Ross IES coordinator Jeannette Thomas. “Maybe they don’t have transportation, maybe they don’t know how to go about it, and sometimes a larger venue can be a little intimidating.”

In addition to dozens of tables, door prizes were offered to all in attendance!

Thomas added they hope to make the fair an annual event and branch out into even more counties across the region.