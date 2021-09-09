God Bless America Rally coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Churches across Southern West Virginia will come together to host a 9/11 event from Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The God Bless America Rally will happen at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center starting Friday. The event is open to the public as a way for people to pray for soldiers overseas. Bryon Foxx is the moderator of the rally.

“We will honor each night those that are serving, currently, and we will remember who gave their lives and efforts 20 years ago. But we are grateful for those who are serving now,” Foxx said.

Roger Pauley is the Pastor of Cranberry Baptist church. He said last year was supposed to be the first time to host the event, but because of the pandemic, it was pushed back.

“We are coming together as a community and to remember that, and again to remember those who lost their lives and we are just asking God to protect us,” Pauley said.

On Friday, they will honor first responders and on Saturday they will honor veterans. To wrap-up the rally on Sunday, they will honor the pastors and teachers in the community. The rally will start at 7 p.m. on Friday.