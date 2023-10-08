GAP MILLS, WV (WVNS)– The chill in the air presented the perfect pumpkin-picking weather.

In Monroe County, the inaugural three-day Monroe County Pumpkin Festival wrapped up on Sunday, October 8, at the Hanna Farmstead.

Families and guests indulged in fall beverages, hay rides, corn mazes and, of course, picking out the perfect pumpkin.

Jade Hanna explained how the idea came about.

“Sunset Berry is right down the road and she was going to do something from Monroe County, like a festival like this,” said co-owner Jade Hanna. “When we told her we were moving over here, she was like, ‘Well, you guys do pumpkins. I don’t. Why don’t you take over our festival?’ and I said, ‘We would love that. We would actually like to do a festival.'”

Hanna said they already have ideas to add on for year two.