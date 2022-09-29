COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — It’s homecoming week for three Raleigh County High Schools, and Independence students are enjoying the festivities.

The Patriots take on the Bluefield Beavers Friday night in Coal City, but Student Council members say organizing homecoming week is their equivalent of a state championship game.

Caleb Riddle and Makaila Bolen spoke with Reporter 59News about their favorite homecoming week experience on our web series, Let’s Talk Sports.

“Last night we had our powderpuff game, it was the first time we’d ever done that. It was really fun,” said Bolen. “We had the 9th and 10th graders going against the 11th and 12th graders. I was on the 11th and 12th grade team and I personally think we won.”

Indy’s homecoming celebration will also feature a parade through downtown Sophia.

Tune in to Let’s Talk Sports every Thursday as Rivers Upchurch gets to know the players and students behind the high school football game of the week.