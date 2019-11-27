Indian Creek votes ‘yes’ to arming teachers

Breaking News
Kenny Jackson

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – Teachers in the Indian Creek School District will now be allowed to carry concealed weapons on school property.

The resolution passed unanimously in a 5-0 vote on Tuesday evening.

According to Board of Education President Dr. Ted Starkey, concealed weapons has been a major topic within the school district for the last six years.

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to be discussing alternatives like this. We wouldn’t have to be discussing ways of putting down a murderer in our schools but recent history has shown us that’s what’s happening in our world and there is no sign that it’s going to stop.

Dr. Ted Starkey, President of Indian Creek Schools BOE
Edison Local is another school district in the Ohio Valley that previously passed the resolution.

Staff that choose to carry a concealed weapon on school premises must complete training monthly and re-certify on a yearly basis.

Dr. Starkey says improved response time is the reasoning behind Ohio allowing schools to arm teachers.

