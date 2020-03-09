UPDATE: Accident in Beckley involves bicyclist and two cars, minor injuries reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 3/8/2020 10:40 p.m.: A person is being treated for minor injuries after being involved in an accident involving another car and a bicyclist in Beckley.

Beckley Police confirm that the bicyclist was crossing the intersection on Stanaford Road near Beckley ARH, when they were struck by a car. That caused them to crash into a second car, deploying the vehicle’s air bags.

The bicyclist was not hurt, the driver of the second involved car was transported to Raleigh General Hospital as a precaution.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Injuries were reported after a three car accident in Beckley on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Dispatcher told 59 News the call regarding the three car crash on Stanaford road in front of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital came in around 8:00 p.m. They say people were transported to the hospital but it is unclear at this time how many people were injured and the extent of those injuries.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care responded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News at 6:00 p.m: Top stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News at 6:00 p.m: Top stories"

Final day in 2020 WV Legislature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final day in 2020 WV Legislature"

Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission"

Alternative methods to boost your immune system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative methods to boost your immune system"

Live snow coverage March 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live snow coverage March 6, 2020"

Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News