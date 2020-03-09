UPDATE: Accident in Beckley involves bicyclist and two cars, minor injuries reported

UPDATE 3/8/2020 10:40 p.m.: A person is being treated for minor injuries after being involved in an accident involving another car and a bicyclist in Beckley.

Beckley Police confirm that the bicyclist was crossing the intersection on Stanaford Road near Beckley ARH, when they were struck by a car. That caused them to crash into a second car, deploying the vehicle’s air bags.

The bicyclist was not hurt, the driver of the second involved car was transported to Raleigh General Hospital as a precaution.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Injuries were reported after a three car accident in Beckley on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Dispatcher told 59 News the call regarding the three car crash on Stanaford road in front of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital came in around 8:00 p.m. They say people were transported to the hospital but it is unclear at this time how many people were injured and the extent of those injuries.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care responded.