Breaking News
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Princeton, WV drive-by shooting investigation

Inmate lawsuit: Guards stood by or helped facilitate attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A black West Virginia inmate says in a federal lawsuit that he was attacked by a member of the Aryan Brotherhood while state prison guards either did nothing or helped facilitate the assault.

Lermon Russell, 44, filed suit last week over the attack at the Mount Olive Correctional Center, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Russell says in the suit that Jacob Samples attacked him more than a year ago, stabbing and punching him while he was shackled. Court filings including a statement from Samples that says guards knew about and encouraged the plan to attack Russell.

Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Lawrence Messina said division officials only would comment on the case through court filings.

Defendants in the lawsuit include the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation as well as multiple officials within the agency, correctional officers and nurses.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for pain and suffering and seeks to have the agency adopt policies to prevent similar incidents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes"

59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020"

Local pastor takes measures to protect congregation in the wake of Texas church shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local pastor takes measures to protect congregation in the wake of Texas church shooting"

New school opens in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New school opens in Mercer County"

Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes"

59News Surprise Squad fuels people's New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "59News Surprise Squad fuels people's New Year"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News