PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The winner of the first Fourth of July Hotdog Eating Contest at Honeycutt Stadium in Princeton gulped down 13 franks and buns on Monday, July 4.

Each contestant had a bucket of hotdogs on buns. They had 10 minutes to eat to the bottom.

Event organizers kept plenty of water on hand. Sully Webb gulped down 13 hotdogs, making him the Top Dog and winner.

“I got 13 down,” said Webb. “I didn’t get the buns on top of them, but I probably got 18 or 20 of the hotdogs.

“I’m not the biggest hotdog fan, but I made it work,” he added.

Webb bested his dad, who also entered the contest and was able to eat seven dogs.