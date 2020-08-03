Interactive Map of WV treatment and recovery resources now available

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An interactive map of West Virginia’s treatment and recovery resources is now available to all West Virginians. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy announced the launch on Monday, August 3, 2020.

According to the DHHR, the tool allows residents to search resources by county, program, type, and gender, and by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) levels of care.

“The Office of Drug Control Policy is excited to provide this easy to use tool for West Virginia residents,” said Bob Hanson, Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy. “This will help streamline the process of locating treatment and put more residents on the path to recovery.”

If a user is interested in being referred to treatment instead of calling on their own, HELP4WV, West Virginia’s 24/7 call, chat, and text line, is available. To access the map, visit their website.

