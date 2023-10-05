BLUEFIELD, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS) – Nestled in Bluefield, ‘Interior Motives’ celebrated its 30th anniversary on October 5, 2023.

‘Interior Motives’ offers various services including hand-made furniture, home accessories, and window treatments. This store is located on Bland Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Although they are celebrating 30 years, the new owners have been working on the building for the past year.

Michelle Cole, Owner of Interior Motives, describes what projects they have been working on and the progress they have made.

“We’ve owned interior motives for the past year and we’ve taken that time to do some renovations to the building, and to upgrade our offerings and our showrooms. So, we’ve spent many hours curating the selections that we have here at Interior Motives” said Cole to 59News.

Some brands that Interior Motives offer are Sherrill Furniture, Bernhardt Furniture, Norwalk, Caracole, John Richard, and Currey & Company.