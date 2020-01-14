International Baccalaureate students visit WVU Tech for Dow Days

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Nineteen students from South Charleston High School dug deep into the STEM field on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at WVU Tech.

These students are International Baccalaureate students, meaning they are taking their own high school classes but also learning about international ideas that are not typically included in state curriculum.

International Baccalaureate physics teacher at South Charleston, Janet Richardson, said the students who are a part of this program get exposed to real world studies they might not otherwise learn.

“It is a two year program that the students enter their junior year and test at the end of their senior year,” Richardson said. “They receive college credit based on the results of their testing.”

South Charleston High School is the only school in the Mountain State that offers this program.

Dr. Kimberlyn Gray, an Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering at WVU Tech, said the students spent the day learning about the different STEM fields from Bio-diesel to battery storage, and even DNA research.

“I hope that they’re just developing a lifelong passion for STEM and science and engineering, and seeing whether that’s something they choose to go into or not,” Dr. Gray said. “It’s something that’s a part of their lives.”

With these students still being in high school, they have time to decide which area of the STEM field they want to pursue. By spending a day at WVU Tech, Dr. Gray said these students can see all of the options available to them before they make any decisions.