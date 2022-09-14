BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Mine Health and Safety Academy in Beaver hosted the 2022 International Mines Rescue Competition which started on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The simulated catastrophe tested the skills of emergency workers from around the world. Judges at the event observed the skills of teams as they triaged, assessed, and transported patients

“We’re looking for proper procedure, as far as how to care for the patients, first and foremost, the care of the patient is first and foremost,” said contest co-lead judge Tim Shannon.

All the “patients” were at different stations in the room, and the emergency workers rushed around, taking temperatures, listening to heartbeats, and checking blood pressure. The simulated patients for the competition are borrowed from the Mannequin Simulation Program at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Greenbrier County. The cost of each mannequin ranged from $75,000 to $95,000.

“Our mannequins can blink, they can breathe, they have pulses,” said Angie Amick of the Mannequin Simulation Program. “They can have abnormal heart sounds, lung sounds.

The simulated disaster is just one of many contests. Miners also had the chance to compete in an underground mine simulation lab, a controlled fire scenario, and even a wood chopping contest.

The competition will continue on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.