International Yoga Day highlights importance of wellness

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, June 21, 2021 is a day all about unwinding and taking a deep breath: it is International Yoga Day.

This year, the universal theme is wellbeing. The theme was chosen as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help people use mindfulness to cope with loss, grief and the isolation millions faced over the last year.

Dewana Waters is a yoga instructor at Balanced Life Yoga Studio in Beckley. She said the best way to take care of your wellbeing and get through tough times is by investing in your personal health.

“We can exercise, we can eat healthy, we can learn to de-stress and learn to breathe,” said Waters.

Waters said yoga helped her and her students get through the pandemic and she encouraged everyone to give it a try.