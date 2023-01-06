UPDATE 1/6/23 9:30 P.M.: The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at Hart’s Run to Crow are reopened following a crash.

Eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

UPDATE 1/6/23 8:55 P.M.: According to dispatchers the closure is due to a motor vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown at this time.

White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea EMS, as well as state and county officials are all responding.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– All lanes on I-64 East and Westbound are closed.

In a release from the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the interstate is closed from the Hart’s Run to the Crows exit.

The Hart’s Run exit is open, drivers are asked to use Rt. 60 as an alternate route.

59News did reach out to emergency officials and dispatch for more information but none were available for comment.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we continue to learn more details.