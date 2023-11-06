GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–Both lanes of Interstate 64 Eastbound are shut down due to a motor vehicle accident. The crash occurred near mile marker 168 just past the Lewisburg exit.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea EMS, Northern White Sulphur Springs, EMS, Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department, and West Virginia State Police are all responding. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Traffic is being directed via Route 60 through Alta.