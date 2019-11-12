Intuit Executive will be attending WV Coding Summit

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Third Annual West Virginia Coding & Cybersecurity Summit will be held on Dec. 3, 2019 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston. This summit will be held to meet cybersecurity threats on local, state, and national levels.

“We hear a lot about cyber-attacks on federal government and corporate entities, but, as seen in the recent ransomware attack on local government in Harrison County, everyone is at risk.” Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia Anne Barth stated.

The goal of the summit is to highlight threats that are faced in West Virginia and nationally. The event also aims to highlight West Virginia’s efforts to develop a workforce to fill the thousands of jobs in software coding and cybersecurity.

Senior Vice President for Global Corporate Affairs and Chief Public Policy Officer for Intuit Corporation Bernard F. McKay will be in attendance to make remarks. This year’s event will place an emphasis on the cybersecurity sector and its workforce needs.

“Growing the tech industry in our state is a pathway to economic progress and this even will highlight the opportunities that exist for our workforce to become a part of this fast-growing sector.” Barth stated.

Technology leaders from the state and nationally will be there to share their views on the matter. As well as discussing the next generation of coding an cybersecurity workers.

Registration information can be found at www.techconnectwv.org. Early-bird registration ends Nov. 24.