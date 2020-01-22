Investigation begins in the ‘racial threat’ at Wyoming East High School

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into the racial drawing found at Wyoming East High School is now in the hands of the WV State Police Summersville Detachment. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 a mixed race basketball player walked into the locker room and saw a drawing of stick figure with a noose around its neck, and his name with an arrow pointing to the stick figure.

So far, charges have been filed and there is no person of interest.

If charges are filed, the Wyoming County Attorney’s Office will not be active in the case. They will recuse themselves and hand it over to another county’s prosecutor.

“I feel our prosecutors office is one of the best in the state of WV and the results Of vigorous and successful prosecutions speak for themselves. We currently have staff prosecutors and assistants with children who attend Wyoming east and based upon our very congenial conversations with Erica Colucci we agreed to have a special assigned state trooper from out of county investigate and another prosecutors office assigned from another county. We told Erica we will continue to support her in this investigation And this office will always remain open to her if we can be of further assistance,” Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane told 59News.