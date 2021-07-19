Investigation ongoing after explosion at Judy’s in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A natural gas leak in the sewer line along Beaver caused an explosion at Judy’s Lottery Parlor on Ritter Drive in Beaver Sunday, July 18, 2021.

“When crews arrived on scene they found that the building had in fact exploded and that there was fire inside the building as well as outside the building at the car right in front of the door,” said Will Davis, Public Information Officer for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies responded to the scene Sunday evening. Davis estimates at least 50 people were there to control the scene. The explosion led to an evacuation of all businesses along Ritter Drive. First responders checked gas levels for businesses within the area to make sure there was no further risk for an explosion.

“O-2 levels were starting to rise which was good, that means other gasses were not as prevalent to cause a flashpoint where an explosion could happen,” said Davis.

The major section of Route 19 was allowed to reopen around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Surrounding businesses were allowed to open around 9 p.m.

One employee was transported to the hospital by Jan-Care, but their condition is unknown. First responders spent Sunday night and Monday morning checking the sewer line and evaluating any immediate risk. As of right now, there is no threat to public safety or health.

“I’ve been assured by the state Fire Marshall’s office that there is no threat to public safety right now, the oxygen levels are exactly where they should be what problems there were seem to be alleviated right now the public is just encouraged to go about their daily business,” said Davis.

If you smell or see gas, the best thing to do is to call 911 and let local first responders check the scene.