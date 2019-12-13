Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man who they consider to be a person of interest in a shooting on Thursday, December 12.

The shooting reportedly happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Gatewood Road in Oak Hill. At first, deputies thought the shooting was accidental, but they later discovered that might not be the case.

Deputies are currently looking for Robert Jeffries, 49, of Oak Hill. Jeffries is wanted for questioning. They believe he is on foot and left the scene wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you know where Jeffries is or spot someone who fits the description, call 911.

The Fayette county Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the victim until family is notified.