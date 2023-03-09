BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Saint Patrick’s Day is almost here and communities are celebrating all things Irish.

That includes Beckley where Irish-Celtic Heritage will be celebrated From Saturday, March 11 through the 18th.

Downtown Beckley will be filled with events, activities, concerts, food specials, and much more for an entire week.

Starting Saturday, March 11, you can enjoy Irish Road Bowling on McManus Trail. Then on Sunday, March 12, there will be a free Irish-Celtic concert at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.

Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said that is just the start of a week full of fun.

“We thought we would bring back a week of activities this year and just try to celebrate the heritage of people that were from Ireland, Scotland, Wales that area to come out and enjoy the traditions of their ancestry,” Moorefield said.

Moorefield added there is a rich Irish-Celtic history in our region and they are excited to celebrate that throughout the week.