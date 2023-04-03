BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the warmer weather of spring, many people will begin to spend more time moving around, especially outside.

For anyone looking to start moving more everyday, walking is a great exercise to do. With that comes the need to get your steps in, which many people have heard needs to be 10,000 per day.

However, according to H2 Health area manager Mick Bates, there is no no set number people need to hit every day to get into shape.

“There’s nothing magical about 10,000 steps and I think what people need to do is take a look at how many steps are you taking,” said Bates. “So, there’s no absolute limit, there’s no magic number in terms of how far you walk but walking is one of the most effective things you could be doing to improve your health for most people.”

Bates said it’s important to not push yourself too much right as you begin exercising so even walking three to four thousand steps can be a good place to start.