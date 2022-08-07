A Flood Watch remains in effect for most counties in our region through Sunday evening. Please don’t cross high water! Remember to turn around, don’t drown! At least a marginal risk for flash flooding continues with heavy downpours in the afternoon moving over saturated ground. The good news is that drier weather is lurking!

Sunday continues to be an off and on rainy kind of day and with already saturated grounds, localized high water continues to be a threat. While storms will be scattered, the same practice all week of monitoring repeated rainfall in your area will keep you ahead of any high water issues.

Monday once again will contain afternoon storms in the garden-variety style over the mountains. There will be a lot of dry time but that will change as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look a bit more wet! A frontal system will be headed into the region, with showers and thunderstorms likely. This is appearing to be a day to have the rain boots, umbrellas – all of the gear – as we could see a decent amount of rain with this storm system. We’ll monitor the risks for flooding as we get closer to this event. Locally heavy rainfall at this point though does look possible.

Thursday features clearing skies as high pressure sets in. It will be much cooler with a northerly flow and highs in the middle 70s.

Friday continues the dry weather, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday may just reach 80 degrees, but continued low humidity with overnight lows in the 50s will be the theme, along with dry weather!

Sunday also looks dry, with plenty of sunshine once again and highs in the lower 80s.

In our extended forecast, a drier pattern looks to set up for the end of next week, with a slow increase in temperature forthcoming. This looks to be a pattern more indicative of summertime in Appalachia, with only perhaps an isolated chance for a shower or two by next weekend and temperatures remaining warm in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered PM storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered storms in the afternoon once again. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity – nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful again! Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny and dry again! Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with a stray shower chance. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.