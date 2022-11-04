(WVNS)– The final week of the regular season comes to a close in dramatic fashion. Here are the week 11 high school football scores from around our area.
Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41
James Monroe 35, Summers County 7
George Washington 26, Woodrow Wilson 10
Moorefield 0, Greenbrier West 47
Lincoln 0, Greenbrier East 39
Mingo 58, Mount View 12
Richwood 28, River View 22
Nicholas County 58, PikeView 0
Webster 24, Montcalm 16
Graham 47, Marion 13
Richlands 28, Virgina 52
Wyoming East 43, Liberty 54
Westside 32, Sissonville 57
Meadow Bridge 28, Gilmer County 34
Midland Trail 34, Pocahontas County 20