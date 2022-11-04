(WVNS)– The final week of the regular season comes to a close in dramatic fashion. Here are the week 11 high school football scores from around our area.

Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41

James Monroe 35, Summers County 7

George Washington 26, Woodrow Wilson 10

Moorefield 0, Greenbrier West 47

Lincoln 0, Greenbrier East 39

Mingo 58, Mount View 12

Richwood 28, River View 22

Nicholas County 58, PikeView 0

Webster 24, Montcalm 16

Graham 47, Marion 13

Richlands 28, Virgina 52

Wyoming East 43, Liberty 54

Westside 32, Sissonville 57

Meadow Bridge 28, Gilmer County 34

Midland Trail 34, Pocahontas County 20