‘It was always a dream,’ local woman opens up coffee shop in uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tabbitha Mains said her family has always had a passion for coffee. She started experimenting with her own recipes with hopes of one day opening her own coffee shop.

On October 1, 2021 that dream came true. Coffee on Main is the newest business to take residency in uptown Beckley.

“It was always a dream, and then this building came up for rent, and it was just the perfect opportunity for us to, I guess, reach my destination,” Mains said.

The business is in a central location in uptown Beckley across from the Raleigh County Courthouse. Mains said she hopes the coffee shop can appeal to everyone passing through the area, from college students to lawyers.

Mains’ mother said the journey to open this business is one that she’s proud of. She hopes Coffee on Main becomes a staple for members of the community who want to support family-owned, local businesses in the area.

“I want it to mean everything that uptown Beckley needs,” Tammy Miller said. “A lunch, something that they can come and get and go.”

Mains said she is also looking to make a difference in the community with her coffee shop. They sell t-shirts with the autism awareness and coffee shop logos. Mains’ son is autistic, and she said some of those proceeds will go towards the Autism Resource Center.

“They’ve done a lot for the community,” Mains said.

If you’d like to know more about Coffee on Main, you can visit their Facebook page here.