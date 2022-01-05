“It was terrifying!” Travelers detail their experience after being stuck on I-95

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Two women shared their experience after they were stranded on a major interstate.

On Monday January 3, 2022, hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 in Virginia. Officials said they could not pre-treat the roads because of winter weather. Two travelers, Taylor Mooney and Bailey Ferguson, were on the way to a Pittsburgh Steelers game when they got stuck in the snowy gridlock.

They told 59News they were not prepared to sit in frigid temperatures for 25 hours, so the car wasn’t stocked with warm winter clothing.

“It was super frightening just to see, you know, how many people didn’t have anything and with no end in sight for how long this would be going on. It was terrifying, it was,” Ferguson said.

They started to move around 3:00 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. They also said it took them 45 minutes to get out of traffic before they could travel another hour to get to a hotel room.