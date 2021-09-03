‘It’s a community pandemic,’ Superintendent David Price addresses Raleigh County school closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As COVID-19 transmission continues to rise in the community multiple Raleigh County schools were closed temporarily starting Thursday, September 3, 2021.

Liberty High School, Beckley Stratton Middle School, Independence High School, Independence Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School are all closed until next week.

The Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, David Price, said there have been at least 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,907 students in quarantine since the start of the school year Aug. 17.

“Those numbers continue to grow every day. So, we’re monitoring that with the health department and that led us to some of the schools with the highest numbers at this point in time. That led us to closing for a few days,” Price said.

The schools will be closed until Sept. 8, and during this time, teachers will help facilitate remote learning with students and parents, and staff at the school will make sure the facilities are clean and safe to reopen.

Each individual school will communicate to families how their student can obtain assignments and class schedules. Raleigh County schools are looking at five to ten day periods for closures based on COVID-19 numbers.

Superintendent Price said they will evaluate closings on an individual school basis. For these closings, they decided on a five day period to accommodate for cleaning over the Holiday weekend.

“We’ll be deep cleaning the schools. We sanitize and clean every day, but we’ll be deep cleaning a couple days during that time before students arrive back on Wednesday,” Price said.

Price said the rise in COVID-19 cases is not just a school issue. To prevent more school closings and students in quarantine, Price said the community needs to work together.

“It’s a community pandemic, and we need help if we want to keep kids in school. We’ve got to make sure the community’s doing the right things as well,” Price said.