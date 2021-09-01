‘It’s horrible,’ firefighters responding to daily drug overdose calls

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. A retired high-ranking official with the Drug Enforcement Administration has testified that three large opioid distributors had a “systematic failure” in monitoring suspicious pill orders. Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, testified Tuesday, June8, 2021 in Charleston in a landmark civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– September 1st marks the start of National Recovery Month.

National Recovery Month is observed annually in September to give communities resources for individuals recovering from drug abuse. The theme for this year’s recovery month is, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community “. National Recovery Month is promoted by Faces and Voices and is a part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

According to the West Virginia DHHR, there have been 1,275 confirmed overdoses reported in 2020. In 2018, the state received about $27,900,000 from SAMHSA and about $7,500,000 from the CDC in grants aimed to provide help and resources pertaining to the opioid epidemic in the state.

Right now, the Bluefield Fire Department treats one overdose a day. Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey feels disheartened about the epidemic.

“It’s horrible. That’s someone’s loved one that’s struggling with drugs. And drugs can take over their thinking process,” Chief Bailey said.

For an individual to be administered Narcan, a patient has to go through an assessment by first responders.

“We receive a call that the patient is acting strange or not breathing, we perform a patient assessment and take vitals. After that, we then determine if we can administer the Narcan,” Bailey said.

Resources and help are available in Mercer County through both Community Connections and the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center.

Anyone struggling with opioid or drug abuse can contact the National Helpline at 800-662-HELP or contact the Help & Hope WV organization at 844-HELP4WV.