It’s national bacon day!

News

by: Joe Fitzwater

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Meat-lovers rejoice!

It’s “National bacon day” Monday.

Have it any way you want: with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping, or perhaps as a maple-bacon donut or chocolate-covered bacon on a stick.

Also known simply as “Bacon day,” the celebration was created in 1997 by “Human cannonball” Leonard and Danya “D” Goodman.

They recommend eating bacon — while viewing movies featuring actor Kevin Bacon – or films that have the word “Bacon” in the title.

You can post to the social media hashtag “Bacon day.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News