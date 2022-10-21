BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those who missed their chance to see one of space’s grandest spectacles, you will still have another chance for the next few days. The Orionid Meteor Shower hit its first maximum peak this Friday morning and it is still expected to be at peak levels Friday night, October 21, 2022.

This meteor shower is unique in that each October, the Earth passes through the debris of Halley’s Comet which then produces the Orionid Shower. At its maximum peaks, it can produce 15 to 20 shower members per hour in dark sky locations.

While the showers are active between October 2nd to November 7th, the shower’s max peak is from October 21st through the 22nd, starting at 1:00 in the morning and lasting until dawn.

The peaks will be best observed above the Orion constellation and it is recommended to be in a location with very few city lights to prevent light pollution.