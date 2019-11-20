It’s Storytime at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– Are you a good listener? Is Storytime your favorite part of the day? Well, local stories will be told at the New River Gorge Tellabration.

Join thousands of listeners and storytellers from around the world on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Stories like natural folklore including John Henry and other local heritage will be told.

The event will be held at the New River Gorge National River’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center. It is completely free. It will start at 2:30 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.