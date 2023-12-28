BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — JanCare Ambulance donated $2,500 to West Virginia Breast Health Initiative during a check presentation event at the South Fayette Street offices on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Jeffrey Dempsey was one of two survivors who came for the presentation and accepted the check on behalf of WVBHI.

Dempsey is among less than one percent of American men who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

On Thursday, Dempsey said when he was first diagnosed, he was turned away by many breast cancer support groups in the state, who did not have the resources available to help men.

He went to the University of Virginia for medical treatment.

In the Mountain State, he said, the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative removed a burden from his shoulders by helping with transportation and offering other forms of support.

“I wasn’t getting the support or the help in any way here, so when I actually went to UVA, the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative followed me there,” said Dempsey. “They gave me support.”

Dempsey urged men not ignore symptoms of breast cancer, including any unusual lumps in breast tissue.

He said that he just started a new relationship with a supportive girlfriend and that he looks forward to his future.