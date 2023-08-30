BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State University has inducted many important individuals into their Hall of Fame.

On August 29th, the university hosted a dinner to honor Jason Whitehead and other inductees.

The banquet was also to honor the return of the Minor in Mining Engineering Technology. Jason Whitehead has served as president and chief operating officer of Alpha Metallurgical Resources since January 2023.

Whitehead also held positions in operations and operations-support roles. These include executive roles, with Alpha Natural Resources and Massey Energy Company.

Whitehead wishes to give his thanks to those who nominated him for the Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been told I am going to be the twenty twenty three recipient of the Bluefield State University Hall of fame. So I am very excited about that, very honored, and I’m happy to be here,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead is also a supporter of the new Mining Engineering Technology. This new minor will ensure students gain insight into mining operations, safety and law.

Keith Sigmon, the General Manager of Buchanan Mine Complex, says that Whitehead is beyond worthy of the accomplishment.

“He is a great, great young man. Who has done a great job in our industry and done it the right way,” said Sigmon.

Alongside many other companies in attendance, Coronado Global Resources and Alpha Metallurgical Resources made donations to the new program. The program begins in 2024.